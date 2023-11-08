Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith weighed in on his Super Bowl chances with the Bears and Ravens with SI.com.

Baltimore Ravens middle linebacker Roquan Smith gave the Chicago Bears a harsh dose of reality a little over a year after his trade to the Charm City.

Smith felt he never had a realistic shot at winning a Super Bowl title during his four-year tenure with the Bears from 2018 to 2022. When the Bears traded him to the Ravens on November 1, 2022, he suddenly realized he had a legitimate shot at earning that elusive first Super Bowl ring.

Roquan Smith shared his thoughts on his trade to the Ravens with SI.com's Albert Breer on Tuesday.

“Man, it's pretty crazy thinking back to when I was initially traded. It was bittersweet for me, just knowing Chicago and rightfully so. But if I would've stayed there, honestly, (I) wouldn't have been able to compete for a title anytime soon,” Roquan Smith admitted.

“And then when I came over here, it took me a while, like a couple of weeks, to really realize how stacked this team was, as well as how many good people there are on this team, and how they just bring in truly good people,” Smith added.

Roquan Smith tells @AlbertBreer how it feels to be a Raven “Honestly, man, it means the world to me, being a Raven…And how they came and got me when I was in Chicago and just all the love they showed me throughout my time here, I just only imagine it’s gonna grow even bigger.” pic.twitter.com/AiXoS7wAkO — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 8, 2023

Roquan Smith has been a great fit for the Ravens

Roquan Smith wasn't the only one pleased with his move to Baltimore. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh thought it was one of the greatest trades in franchise history.

“He's been a great fit. It's one of the all-time great trades that we've made. Nothing against the Bears. They got a good pick out of it – it's probably going to be undersold a little bit, but in the end you'll see how it pays off for them. Maybe it was a win-win (situation), but it was definitely a win for us,” John Harbaugh said.

The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens for two draft choices on November 1, 2022. Since donning Ravens purple, Smith has produced 173 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one interception.

Will Roquan Smith earn his first Super Bowl ring with the Ravens soon? Stay tuned.