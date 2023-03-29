Lamar Jackson is one of the most elite players in the NFL, let alone at the quarterback position.

So, forgive him if he believes that all 31 other teams are unwilling to make a move for him because he didn’t want to play during a PCL injury and lessen the chances of his team winning.

Taking to Twitter to defend himself as he’s been wont to do as of late, the incumbent Baltimore Ravens quarterback seemed fire back at a state from Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Blank, while admitting that Jackson is one of the top quarterbacks in the league, would say that the Falcons wouldn’t be pursuing him because of injury concerns.

This struck many fans the wrong way, considering Atlanta’s willingness to pursue a player with the off-the-field history of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Nonetheless, in order to address the injury concerns, Jackson would say that he would rather be fully recovered from a PCL injury “than to go out and play horrible, forcing myself, to put my guys in a bad situation.”

When a fan asked Jackson if the only way he would play is if he was fully healthy, Jackson took offense to that as well.

90% is 100% to me I wasn’t there at all. So are you gonna continue to question me after this statement as well? — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

Due to his exceptional speed as a quarterback, Jackson has been overutilized as a runner since being drafted in the league. Not only has this led to inaccurate questions about his passing ability, but it’s also led to Jackson having more than his fair share of bumps and bruises.