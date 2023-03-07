Here we are, in the soap opera called the NFL offseason. One of the biggest storylines being followed is whether or not quarterback Lamar Jackson could agree to a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

We got our answer Tuesday (at least for now), as news came down the Ravens hit Jackson with the non-exclusive franchise tag.

After the announcement was made about the decision, general manager Eric DeCosta released a statement explaining why this choice was made, and what it could mean going forward.

Per DeCosta (via the Ravens’ Twitter page): “Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag. There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens.”

The news of Jackson getting a franchise tag probably isn’t shocking, considering reports said the two sides remain far apart on a contract agreement. With that said, this statement from DeCosta is putting a good face on what could be a messy situation.

If we were to take a closer look at the Ravens’ Twitter page, one could think the Jackson news is good on all fronts.

Nothing against the people who run the page, but it’s not like championships were won, or Jackson was re-signed.

If Baltimore wants to keep winning, they should strongly consider keeping Jackson. The Ravens are 45-16 in games he has started, and 8-13 in the games he hasn’t. A good amount of the games Jackson has missed were down the stretch of the last two seasons, both which saw the team struggle to the finish line.