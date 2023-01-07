By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week.

Jackson is reportedly still dealing with a knee ailment. The QB hasn’t practiced in over a month but Baltimore is hopeful that he will be available for the postseason. The Ravens are fresh off of a loss at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have played a mediocre brand of football amid Lamar Jackson’s absence.

John Harbaugh never provided much of an optimistic update for Jackson’s chances of playing in Week 18. But the Ravens’ coach wouldn’t rule out the possibility of the QB returning for the playoffs, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

“I wouldn’t make any commitment along those lines,” Harbaugh said of Lamar Jackson’s potential playoff availability.

The Ravens will certainly be in for a challenge regardless of Jackson’s status. Rust could be a factor after missing a significant period of time. With that being said, Baltimore needs Jackson on the field if they want to have success in the postseason. His dual-threat ability gives opposing defenses nightmares. Jackson’s all-around talent was crucial for the Ravens’ early-season success.

The Schefter update is a big one for Baltimore. But nothing is set in stone and fans will want to keep tabs on Jackson ahead of the playoffs. For now, Baltimore will look to upset the odds against Cincinnati without their star quarterback.