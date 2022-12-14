By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens offense has been decimated by injury this year. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was the latest casualty, suffering a concussion last week in a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh provided some good news for a change.

Huntley was upgraded and practiced in full Wednesday. This comes after getting a limited tag on Tuesday, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. That’s a clear sign that he is progressing through the concussion protocols. However, he is still yet to clear the bar from the doctors to be declared active for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson, on the other hand, was unable to practice and is all but ruled out.

The Ravens enter their Week 15 matchup in a tie for the AFC North lead with the Cincinnati Bengals at 9-4. That makes this week’s game against the Browns crucial.

Tyler Huntley has done a decent job filling in for Jackson, who suffered a leg injury in Week 11. His skill set has allowed Harbaugh the ability to maintain a similar game plan. Huntley is able to extend plays with his legs and get outside the pocket. That is obviously something Jackson does as well as anyone in football.

However, Huntley has not improved his ability to consistently hit open receivers. It’s not entirely his fault though. The Ravens lost their best wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, to injured reserve earlier this season. The only reliable receivers are Devin Duvernay, a kick return specialist, and Demarcus Robinson.

Teams have done a good job taking tight end Mark Andrews out of the game. So, it will likely be on Huntley to make plays with his legs once again.