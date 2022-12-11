By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 in Week 14, quarterback Tyler Huntley was forced from the game with a concussion. Speaking to the media afterwards, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh seemed to address Huntley’s status, but in a peculiar way.

Harbaugh began by stating that he thinks Huntley will be okay. He backed that up by saying, “He recited the months of the year backwards, can you do that?”

Being able to name December, November, October, September, August, July, June, May, April, March, February and January won’t clear Huntley from the concussion protocol. However, to Harbaugh, it’s a sign that his quarterback might be ready to play in Week 15.

Huntley was thrust into stating duties after Lamar Jackson went down with a knee injury. The Ravens are 2-0 in their two games started by Huntley this season. Against the Steelers, Huntley completed eight of his 12 passes for 88 yards. He also ran nine times for 31 yards.

Following the injury, Huntley was replaced by rookie Anthony Brown. He saw the first action of his NFL career, completing three passes for 16 yards.

Tyler Huntley will now have a week to overcome his concussion symptoms and return to the football field. He’ll need more than to just recite the calendar to Coach Harbaugh. Still, Huntley will remain the Ravens starter as long as he is healthy and Jackson is out.

Baltimore currently sits atop the AFC North with a 9-4 record. They’ll need strong play from Huntley, Jackson or whoever plays quarterback the rest of the way if the Ravens are serious about making a run to the Super Bowl.