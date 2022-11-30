Published November 30, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Lamar Jackson reportedly suffered an injury setback at practice on Wednesday. Jamison Hensley reports Jackson left Baltimore Ravens’ practice early due to a quad injury.

Baltimore is currently fighting with the Cincinnati Bengals for the top spot in the AFC north. But they will need Lamar Jackson healthy if they want to win the division. There has been no update on his status for Week 13.

The Bengals are expecting to get Ja’Marr Chase back in Week 13. Cincinnati is getting healthy and playing a quality brand of football as of late. As for the Ravens, they have been hit hard by the injury bug in 2022. They have received a bit of positive news in the injury department recently, but this Lamar Jackson practice update is obviously concerning.

With all of that being said, the Ravens had won 4 consecutive games prior to their Week 12 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the season, Lamar Jackson has thrown for over 2,230 yards to go along with 17 passing touchdowns. He’s also second in the NFL in rushing yards for a quarterback with a mark of 755. Jackson’s dual-threat ability under center has been pivotal for Baltimore so far in 2022. And he’s managed to avoid injury problems for the most part this year.

This will certainly be a situation to monitor. As of now, all we know is that Lamar Jackson was limited and was ultimately forced to leave practice early. But we will continue to monitor and provide updates on his status ahead of Week 13.