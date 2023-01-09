By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:

“Ravens coach John Harbaugh on whether Lamar Jackson will practice this week: “I don’t really have an update now.”

Perhaps Harbaugh does know something we don’t. He’s just not telling reporters right now. Or the HC truly has no clue. Lamar was never expected to miss this much time but a source close to Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the signal-caller has a “strong chance” of playing on Sunday against the Bengals. Jackson is reportedly still dealing with swelling in his knee.

Since the injury, Baltimore has gone 2-3 with Tyler Huntley under center. He’s done a respectable job, but there is no doubting just how important Lamar Jackson is to this offense. The 2019 NFL MVP has thrown for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven picks in 2022, completing 62.3% of his passes. Jackson is also the team’s leading rusher with 764 yards on the ground. He is a certified weapon.

The Ravens face a very difficult task in the opening round of the postseason. However, if Jackson is available to suit up, it definitely helps their chances of advancing. Stay tuned for more updates on the quarterback as the week rolls on.