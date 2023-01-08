By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens are headed to the playoffs regardless of what happens to their regular-season finale matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road this Sunday. They will be playing in the Wild Card round whether they win or lose to the Bengals, but the Ravens are also not seemingly sure whether they would have star quarterback Lamar Jackson back in action once it’s time for them to hit the field for the playoffs.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh offered some optimism about Lamar Jackson’s status when he spoke about the subject on Friday (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com)

“Lamar’s working as hard as he can,” Harbaugh said Friday. “The trainers are working as hard as they can. That’s where we’re at. Can’t wait for him to get back, just like everybody else. That’s where we are at with that. He won’t be playing in this game, and we’re hopeful for next week. We’ll see where we’re at then.”

However, not everyone is convinced that Lamar Jackson will be ready in time for the postseason, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Jackson has also indicated to people close to him that he’s confident he’ll play in the playoffs. But others who have watched him closely aren’t as convinced.

Lamar Jackson is still dealing with a knee injury that has kept him off the field since Week 13. He hasn’t even practiced since. As long as Jackson is on the shelf, the Ravens will keep on utilizing Tyler Huntley as their starting quarterback.