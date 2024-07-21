Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting sent home from training camp. Jackson is heading out because of an illness, per NBC Sports.

The quarterback is dealing with some type of malady that isn't being revealed, per NBC. The quarterback is the heart of the Ravens offense this season. Baltimore is trying to reach the AFC Championship for the second consecutive season.

Josh Johnson is running the first-string offense for the Ravens with Jackson out of commission. It isn't certain how long the gunslinger will be out of service for Baltimore.

Ravens fans have hope for Lamar Jackson

Baltimore fans hope Jackson can keep the team competitive for an AFC Championship this season. Jackson finished the 2023 campaign with 3,678 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also threw seven interceptions. He finished the season with the NFL Most Valuable Player Award.

Jackson had the team on the doorstep of the Super Bowl last season, but the team floundered in the AFC Championship game. Jackson got battered around in that game, getting sacked four times by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens made a strong effort during the offseason to rebuild the offensive line around Jackson. The quarterback was sacked a total of seven times in the team's last two games.

The quarterback has played with Baltimore for his entire career, going back to the 2018 season. He has more than 15,000 passing yards, with a completion percentage of just under 65 percent. Jackson is known as being a very talented, mobile quarterback. He has 5,258 career yards rushing in his NFL career.

The young gun has several accolades, but remains in search of a Super Bowl Championship. Jackson has twice won the league's MVP Award. He was the NFL passing touchdowns leader in the 2019 season. Jackson also was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Ravens fans are certainly hoping for a swift recovery.