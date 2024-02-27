Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is pointing to his team's greatest need this offseason. Harbaugh is hoping his team strengthens its offensive line, to help his mobile quarterback Lamar Jackson.
“So there's going to be some rebuilding that's going to have to be done in there and we are getting to it already. It's probably the most important thing we do on offense,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN.
The Ravens had a spectacular year in 2023, reaching the AFC Championship game. The team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in that battle, and is looking to head back to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than a decade. Harbaugh made several changes to his defensive coaching staff to help this offseason, but the championship coach also wants more protection for his quarterback.
That makes perfect sense, when one looks at the numbers. Ravens quarterback Jackson was sacked 37 times in 2023 regular season games, per ESPN. He really got knocked around in the playoffs. Jackson was sacked four times in the 2023 AFC Championship game, and three times in the playoff game before that against the Houston Texans.
“You win in the trenches first,” Harbaugh said, per the team's social media.
The Ravens are linked to several offensive linemen on draft boards, as their potential first round pick. The Ravens are reportedly looking at Amarius Mims from Georgia and Graham Barton from Duke as potential pickups, per Baltimore Beatdown. Baltimore currently holds the 30th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Ravens will be paying close attention, like all other teams, to what happens at this year's NFL Draft combine.