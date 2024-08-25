Although he is focused on leading the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl this season, quarterback Lamar Jackson is still finding time to have some fun before opening kickoff. After participating in the Green Bay Packers' annual bike ride tradition earlier in the week, the two-time MVP showed off his skills in a flag football game with kids.

Jackson put on a show, via TezTheGr8, displaying his signature speed and elusiveness to the delight of those on the field. There will now be a handful of young athletes who can say they tried to catch one of the fastest QBs of all-time. The 27-year-old thoroughly enjoyed the outing himself by the looks of it, but he did make sure to fire a warning amid the recent chatter surrounding flag football and the NFL.

“I was just messing around,” Jackson posted on X, formerly twitter, in response to the video of him dominating the competition. “Let the flag players have their league. But if they ever feel like us NFL players not that, let me assemble the squad.”

Flag football vs. NFL

Jackson's last sentence is presumably aimed at Darrell Doucette. The reigning MVP of the International Federation of American Flag Football caused an online commotion after saying that he believes himself to be a better flag football quarterback than Patrick Mahomes.

Doucette's bold assertion seemingly alluded to a larger point he was trying to make, which is that the skills and IQ needed to excel in the flag version of the game are different than those the three-time Super Bowl MVP might use in a traditional 11 versus 11 tackle-heavy showdown. The question then becomes, is there a level of nuance that NFL players cannot comprehend?

That sounds improbable. It is tough to imagine the differences between the two being so significant that a star like Lamar Jackson would be less likely to prevail than a non-NFL talent. It is no wonder why such a debate started in the first place, though.

With flag football being added to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, there is a call for some of the biggest stars in the game to represent the United States. Jackson could be one option for the squad if he chooses to compete. Naturally, professional flag football players will want their time to shine on a grand stage. They are bound to be combative in pursuit of such an opportunity.

But they should not be surprised if the NFL decides to clap back. Although Jackson is playing nice for now, the face of the Baltimore Ravens is ready to spring into action if he feels he and his brethren are being provoked.