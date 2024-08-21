Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be the consensus best quarterback in the league right now, but that isn't stopping some from casting doubt as to whether his dominance would extend past the NFL gridiron. One person who doubts that is flag football star Darrell Doucette, who recently took a shot at the Chiefs star, outright stating that he is a better player than Patrick Mahomes.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I'm better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game,” said Doucette, via Overtime, per how bout those CHIEFS on X, formerly Twitter. “I know he's right now the best in the league. I know he's more accurate. I know he has all of these intangibles. But when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him.”

Flag football of course will be one of the new sports introduced at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California, and many fans are hoping that Mahomes and some of his fellow NFL stars, including former Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, will suit up for the festivities.

Doucette also spoke on NFL stars as a whole who think they can step right past real flag football players in line for the Olympics.