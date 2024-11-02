Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is expected to be 100% healthy in Week 9, isn't a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers or their players. So when Baltimore traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, formerly with the Steelers, Jackson had to let it be known that he used to hate that guy when speaking to the media during a team press conference. It's a good thing they're on the same team now.

“Absolutely, I had seen [Diontae Johnson] in Pittsburgh. I couldn't stand him when he was in Pittsburgh, but his game is great. Like I said before, [he] has great separation, [he's] a great route runner, [and] he's a home run hitter.”

Jackson also talked about his reaction to bringing Johnson to the Ravens and both being from Florida.

“[It was] great pickup. [Diontae Johnson] can get separation like our other guys. [We] just have to see what he's made of. He's over here [in Baltimore] now. He is from Tampa; that's not South.” (laughter) “Yes, but he's from Florida, though. We love all of Florida, but South [Florida] is different.”

The Ravens sent a fifth-round pick and will receive a sixth-round pick in return from Carolina. Furthermore, the Ravens will receive a compensatory pick if Johnson signs elsewhere this offseason, and the Panthers will also pay a portion of Johnson's remaining salary.

Ravens gearing up for Super Bowl run

Jackson and Derrick Henry both grade as the No. 1 player at their respective positions on Pro Football Focus. The Ravens have 10 players, seven on offense and three on defense, who grade in the top 10 at their position.

It can't be understated how much Henry has improved the offense. Former Ravens star running back Jamal Lewis spoke about Jackson's adjustments to accommodate the bruising back.

“I think Lamar had to adjust really more than Derrick Henry,” Lewis said. “Because I know as a big back, it’s hard to run out of the shotgun, especially trying to keep your shoulders square to the line of scrimmage, you know, turning all and this type of stuff. I liked to be in the “I” where I see the field. But now it’s like Lamar had to go under center, or they had to run Pistol. Because I can tell you this, Derrick Henry is not effective going sideline to sideline. But when his shoulders are square, man listen, some business decisions and some cats got to really think twice about running up on that.”

Baltimore ranks fifth in the NFL with 252.1 passing yards per game and first with 200 rushing yards per game. Their 30.3 points scored per game is second-best.

The Ravens host the Denver Broncos in Week 9 on Sunday, November 3, at 1:00 p.m. EST.