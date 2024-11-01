As the Baltimore Ravens face the Denver Broncos Sunday to get to 6-3 on the season, the result of the success has been credited to running back Derrick Henry and another MVP-like season for quarterback Lamar Jackson. While Jackson has been dealing with injuries, he should be good to go for Sunday as former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis speaks on the adjustments he's had to make this season playing with Henry.

Lewis would talk about the changes the Ravens made on the “Get Got Pod” with Marshawn Lynch on having a big running back like Henry where Jackson had to adjust by being used to different formations instead of the usual one in shotgun.

Jamal Lewis explains how Ravens' Lamar Jackson needed to adjust

A big back in himself in Lewis would talk about that and how the adjustments were needed since Henry's strengths wouldn't be shown in shotgun.

“I think Lamar had to adjust really more than Derrick Henry,” Lewis said. “Because I know as a big back, it’s hard to run out of the shotgun, especially trying to keep your shoulders square to the line of scrimmage, you know, turning all and this type of stuff. I liked to be in the “I” where I see the field. But now it’s like Lamar had to go under center, or they had to run Pistol. Because I can tell you this, Derrick Henry is not effective going sideline to sideline. But when his shoulders are square, man listen, some business decisions and some cats got to really think twice about running up on that.”

So far this season, Henry has rushed for a league high 946 yards to go along with another league high nine touchdowns in what has been a stellar start for the 30-year old. As for Jackson, he also has had a phenomenal start throwing for 2,099 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Ravens are 5-3 which puts them second in the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6-2 which a win against the Broncos Sunday is crucial. With high expectations for Baltimore, there is no doubt that Jackson and Henry are the forefront of the offense.