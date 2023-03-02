We’re officially in the NFL offseason, and one of the biggest storylines we’re following is whether or not the Baltimore Ravens can agree on a long-term deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Opinions on how this saga will end depends on who’s asked, but the possibilities are endless. Could Jackson be signed, or franchise tagged? Maybe he becomes a free agent, or perhaps traded away.

Thursday, Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell gave his view on the negotiations between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and he believes the QB wants to stay with the team.

“He wants to get a deal done and that’s the most important part.” Campbell said on NFL Network (via Mike Garafolo). “Sometimes guys who are part of a team and don’t want to be there anymore, use (free agency) as an opportunity to go elsewhere. But he wants to be (with the Ravens).”

If we’re to take Campbell’s words at face value, that’s a good sign in terms of where both sides stand. It means they have a mutual agreement of wanting to keep the marriage together.

Now, it would be about finding the terms. Reports say Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed deal, similar to the one the Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson. Others say Baltimore doesn’t want to give him a fully-guaranteed contract. Maybe they can meet somewhere in the middle, not quite the $230 million given to Watson, but something more than the $190 million guaranteed the Arizona Cardinals gave to fellow QB Kyler Murray.

One thing is for sure. Campbell believes Jackson wants to be part of the Ravens culture going forward.