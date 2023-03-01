The Baltimore Ravens are still pondering what to do with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. As of now, he remains unsigned, and they have less than a week to place the franchise tag on him before he hits the open market.

The neverending drama regarding Lamar Jackson has not come to an end, and Ravens GM Eric DeCosta provided yet another update on the negotiations, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says he’s having ongoing discussions with Lamar Jackson and remains optimistic. They have not made a decision on which franchise tag they’ll use. “We want Lamar here. We want him back. Living in a world without a quarterback is a bad world to live in.”

It’s no question the Ravens want Lamar Jackson under center going forward, but the negotiations continue to remain apart, and the end of the road could be near. John Harbaugh also added a bit about Jackson (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com): “He’s my quarterback. He’s my guy.”

Lamar Jackson’s Contract Negotiations With Baltimore

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the Ravens and Jackson were $100 million apart on a new contract, and things got even worse when a report came that the team didn’t consult with Jackson after hiring new OC Todd Monken.

If you plan on signing your superstar quarterback to a massive deal, getting his approval of the OC is undoubtedly a priority. The Lamar Jackson contract talks have been going on for too long now, and while Eric DeCosta is optimistic, there is a genuine chance that Jackson will be wearing a different jersey when September rolls around.