Lamar Jackson without top receiver again for battle vs. Giants

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will be without a key playmaker for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants.

#Ravens ruled out WR Rashod Bateman (foot). RB Justice Hill (hamstring) is doubtful. https://t.co/FqrNPpW8CY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2022

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been ruled out of the contest with a foot injury. This will be the second straight week that Jackson has gone to battle without his main option at wide receiver.

When healthy, the Ravens have a legitimate weapon in Bateman. Outside of star tight end Mark Andrews, Bateman has become Jackson’s favorite target. In the four games that he has appeared in this season, he has recorded 11 receptions for 243 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Throughout his rookie season, Bateman showed flashes of how good he could become. While dealing with injuries, he finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Heading into his second season, expectations were sky-high for Bateman on this Ravens offense. It seemed that Jackson would finally have a legitimate WR1. This is still possible, but won’t be the case until he can get back onto the field.

With the absence of Bateman, Jackson will yet again lean on Andrews again. Through the first five games of the season, Andrews has recorded 32 receptions for 349 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson himself has put together what could be another MVP-caliber season. He has thrown for 1,067 receiving yards, 374 rushing yards, 14 total touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions. Jackson’s 374 rushing yards are the most on the team.