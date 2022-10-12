With the Baltimore Ravens getting ready to travel to face the surprising New York Giants on Sunday, a lot of eyes will be on this game. Ahead of the Ravens-Giants matchup, it is time to make some Ravens Week 6 bold predictions.

Baltimore is coming off a thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team only managed to win thanks to a clutch 43-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, giving the Ravens a 19-17 win at home. Not only did it move them to 3-2 and first in the AFC North, but it keeps their hopes of returning to the playoffs alive after a one-year absence.

On the other hand, the Giants had an important 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. At 4-1, they are shocking the NFL with one of the best records in the league. New York was widely projected to be at the bottom of the standings, but it seems a postseason appearance could be in the cards this season.

This should be an interesting game that can have a big impact down the line. With all that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Ravens as they face the Giants on Sunday for a Week 6 clash.

Ravens Week 6 Bold Predictions

3. Baltimore’s defense holds Saquon Barkley to less than 100 all-purpose yards

If there is one player from the Giants roster that is putting up numbers worthy of an All-Pro selection, it’s Saquon Barkley. After some years of struggling with injuries, he seems to be finally back to his best form. Since his rookie year, the running back has missed more than 20 games.

So far in 2022, Barkley has 97 carries for 533 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 18 receptions for 143 yards. Notably, he already has two 100-yard rushing games, though his best game came all the way back in Week 1 when he recorded 164 yards against the Tennessee Titans.

When combining his running and catching abilities, Barkley had at least 100 scrimmage yards in all but one game this season. On Sunday, he will be facing a defense that is in the middle of the standings in both passing and rushing.

Because Barkley is the clear No. 1 option in New York’s offense, Baltimore should have a strategy in place to contain him. Expect the Ravens to look to crowd the box in order to prevent Barkley from beating them on the interior and hold the superstar RB to fewer than 100 yards.

2. Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews connect for two touchdowns

While Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are getting the spotlight, there is another quarterback-tight end duo that deserves some recognition.

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews have already connected for four touchdowns this season. Additionally, Andrews is having a very efficient year as his catch rate is 69.6 percent. He is also averaging 10.9 yards per reception.

Jackson is coming off two below-average performances in the passing game. However, his overall season has been solid. He has completed 95 of his 149 pass attempts, a completion rate of 63.8 percent, for 1,067 yards. He has thrown for 12 touchdowns against five interceptions. While he is known for his work on the ground, Jackson is once again proving he can be dangerous through the air as well.

With Andrews having another great year, it is not difficult to imagine the duo will shine in more games in 2022. The tight end is cementing his name as one of the best at his position in the league, while Jackson is getting some MVP buzz with his dual-threat abilities.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that they will link up for two touchdowns on Sunday. Not only it will play a key role against the Giants, but it should also strengthen their connection for the remainder of the season.

1. The Ravens get a blowout win over the Giants

Even though the Giants are 4-1, there are some questions surrounding the team’s real potential. According to Sharp Football Analysis, New York has the easiest schedule in the 2022 NFL season. While they deserve some praise for one of their best starts in recent years, the Giants still have a lot to prove.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Ravens entered the season full of expectations. The team struggled with injuries in 2021, which included Jackson missing the final four games. Baltimore ended up losing its final six games and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Based on what the teams have shown this year and in recent years, Baltimore should still have an advantage for the matchup. As of Wednesday afternoon the Ravens as the favorites to win the contest, however, it’s anticipated to be a one-score game.

The bold prediction is that Baltimore will actually get a blowout victory. Stopping Barkley and the Jackson-Andrews pairing will be keys to the potential dominant win. If those aspects go according to plan, the Ravens should be able to build a big lead against the Giants and shut down the offense if Daniel Jones is forced to look to the air more frequently.

Expect many points from Baltimore’s offense, maybe even 40 for the first time this season. The defense should also keep New York out of the game, always holding the lead to two-plus possessions.