The market changes. You hear it all the time. But Lamar Jackson did not anticipate a drastic change in just one year that has resulted in the current Baltimore Ravens star being turned down by almost every NFL team with a murky quarterback situation.

The lack of interest from teams like the Carolina Panthers, who have been starving for a dynamic signal-caller since Cam Newton, has boggled many minds. So much so that football fans are wondering if there is more to the situation than teams just not wanting to pay Jackson around $50 million annually.

Twitter had a field day as more franchises were ruled out as potential suitors. Deshaun Watson, who received $230 million guaranteed (most ever) by the Cleveland Browns last year, was often used as an example to question the mindset of these teams. A Tweet by ESPN’s Stephen Holder effectively juxtaposed the two situations.

At this time one year ago, Deshaun Watson had a robust market despite high trade compensation and salary demands (not to mention his baggage). Now, a year later you want me to believe it just happens to be crickets for Lamar Jackson? That’s … interesting. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 7, 2023

Watson obviously came with super-sized baggage, yet was still the hot topic in the 2022 offseason. Jackson already has an MVP and is only 26 years old. The biggest controversies surrounding him center around the alleged disintegration of his relationship with the Ravens toward the end of last season. What is most surprising is that a couple of the teams who pursued Watson have reportedly rebuffed Jackson.

“So the Falcons and Panthers were willing to do business with Deshaun Watson but apparently not even speak to Lamar Jackson to find out directly what he wants. Quite a business,” NFL.com’s Judy Battista said.



It should be noted that Lamar Jackson does have non-legal red flags. He is neither the healthiest nor most accurate thrower in the league (63.7 percent for career). A massive commitment to a run-heavy quarterback can be especially daunting with the risk for further injuries. Still, one would think the man has the plague given the cold shoulder the market is giving him.

Some even rolled out collusion theories.

There was an outright bidding war for Deshaun Watson in the midst of a suspension and legal trouble.

But now a number of teams, including the still QB needy ones who missed out on Watson, have no interest in Lamar Jackson?

Something is rotten in the NFL, forget Denmark — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 7, 2023

When weighing the recent history of some franchises, Jackson does not appear to be a terrible gamble. Above all else, he is a very marketable star who can electrify fans when playing his best football.

In the NFL, everything is not always how it seems, as Cecil Lammey of DenverSports.com points out.

“Trust me, teams who say they’re “totally out” on Lamar Jackson have been contemplating a move for some time. we’ll see if a tag-and-trade happens in the future.”

The waiting continues.