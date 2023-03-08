With all that has been reported about contract negotiations being at a stalemate, it’s not a shock the Baltimore Ravens put a non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

What might be surprising is the fallout from the move by the Ravens, where multiple teams have said they wouldn’t be interested in pursuing Lamar Jackson. Most of the teams on the list are said to be in need of a QB.

I say it might be surprising to some in the NFL world, but judging off of the tweets from a few prominent personalities, I can say it is surprising, to the point collusion is a word being floated out to describe the aftermath. Check out these reactions from retired defensive end JJ Watt and New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu, among others.

Why are all of these teams so publicly “out” on Lamar Jackson, an MVP winner in his prime at the most important position in the entire NFL? What am I missing here? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 7, 2023

When is the last time a league MVP was treated so disrespectfully?? I feel some kind of way about it – And don’t tell me what was offered to him, show me!!! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 7, 2023

Lamar Jackson is a Unanimous MVP, has lead the NFL in Passing Touchdowns, is 26 years old, is 45-16 as a starter and All the QB needy teams are saying they aren’t interested. Don’t smell right to me. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 7, 2023

The owners are making it a point to not allow another D. Watson type of contract. — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) March 7, 2023

Bryant McFadden, who is a former cornerback and current CBS Sports contributor, makes a point in responding to Robert Griffin III (former QB and ESPN analyst) about the contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns, which was $230 million fully-guaranteed.

It’s been said Jackson is looking for something similar to Watson’s deal from the Ravens, but the team doesn’t want to give him that. Therefore, once Jackson was hit with the non-exclusive franchise tag, it gives him the liberty to talk to other teams. Baltimore can match whatever offer sheet comes his way, but if not, they receive two first round picks via trade.

One can understand why the Ravens might not want to commit to a long-term, fully-guaranteed deal, but it does see odd other teams are so quick to say they’re not interested. Let’s hope the reason for that is something other than collusion.