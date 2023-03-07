The Baltimore Ravens’ decision to use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson will allow other NFL teams to pursue the quarterback. The Carolina Panthers would be a logical suitor for Jackson, given their need for a signal caller. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Panthers will go after the Ravens’ star.

The Panthers aren’t expected to be players for Lamar Jackson, according to The Athletic’s Joe Person. Carolina will at least have discussions about Jackson, but the team is expected to go in a different direction for a starting quarterback.

Any team that owns its first-round draft pick in 2023 and 2024 can offer Jackson a contract. If Jackson signs an offer sheet, the Ravens have seven days to match the offer. If Baltimore lets Jackson walk, it will get the next two first-round picks of whatever team signs the quarterback.

It’s possible that Panthers or another team could offer the Ravens more than two first-rounders in a trade for Jackson.

The Panthers are in desperate need of a quarterback. Matt Corral and Jacob Eason are the only quarterbacks on Carolina’s roster for the 2023 NFL season. They’ve attempted five combined passes in their NFL careers.

Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield all started for the Panthers last season with mediocre results.

Carolina pursued Derek Carr in free agency. Carr ultimately chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints. Unlike in a potential pursuit of Jackson, acquiring Carr wouldn’t have cost the Panthers any draft picks.

Jimmy Garoppolo remains an option for the Panthers in free agency.

Jackson is thought to want a fully guaranteed contract. The Panthers might be unwilling to give Jackson a contract similar to the guaranteed $230 million deal that Deshaun Watson received last year.

The NFL Draft could be where Carolina looks to find its franchise quarterback. The Panthers have the No. 9 pick in the first round. Many mock drafts project four quarterbacks to go within the top 10 picks. The Chicago Bears are actively shopping the No. 1 overall selection.

Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and a former unanimous NFL MVP award winner. He has also missed 10 games over the last two seasons because of injuries.