Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were unable to remain undefeated in Week 3, losing a nailbiter to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime to fall to 2-1.

Jackson believes his team should have won the game in the extra frame, especially as the Ravens were a field goal away from the victory with 3:25 remaining in OT.

“We had plenty of opportunities in the game to finish strong, but it is what it is,” Jackson told reporters in his postgame press conference.

“[We] live to fight another day. We had plenty of opportunities to put the game away, especially when our defense did a great job at stopping those guys. We had great field position [and] we didn't move the ball at all. That ticked me off. It ticked all of us. We like to finish the job.”

Despite the loss, the Ravens continue to battle with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, both 2-1, for the top spot in the AFC North. Jackson had a very solid game, as did the Ravens defense, although it wasn't enough to keep the squad undefeated.

“The defense did great today,” the star signal-caller admitted. “They always do great, but especially today giving us that opportunity to finish the game and we didn't.”

The Ravens needed just a field goal to win after taking a timeout with 3:25 on the clock, but Jackson was unable to find rookie receiver Zay Flowers on fourth-and-three. It looked like Flowers took an early hit before the ball was there, but there were no penalty flags on the play.

“Kicker Justin Tucker — who is human, after all — missed a 61-yard field goal short at the end of the fourth quarter,” wrote Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons. “But then in overtime, Baltimore started its first possession at the Indianapolis 48 and gained just 4 yards before punting. The Ravens' next and final drive began at their own 46, gaining only 7 yards before turning it over on downs.”

Following the turnover, Colts kicker Matt Gay nailed a 53-yard field goal with 1:14 left to send the Indianapolis fans at Lucas Oil Stadium happy.

Lamar Jackson and his Ravens will look to get back in the win column when they host the Browns next Sunday.