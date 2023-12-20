Will Brock Purdy win the MVP award?

From Mr. Irrelevant to MVP? San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is currently the favorite to win the award, per FanDuel.

Purdy's odds now sit at -200 following the 49ers' 45-29 victory Sunday, a game that saw Purdy throw for 242 yards and four touchdowns on 16-25 passing. Lamar Jackson (+500), Josh Allen (+800), Dak Prescott (+900) and Christian McCaffrey (+1200) all trail Purdy heading into Week 16.

The 49ers are headed to the playoffs. Their 11-3 record leads the league and it is clear that San Francisco is one of, if not the best team in the NFL. Purdy has certainly played a pivotal role in the 49ers' success, leading the league in touchdowns (29) and QBR (76.0) among other statistics.

Yet, Purdy has still faced criticism.

Brock Purdy still hasn't convinced everyone he's a star

Some analysts and former players believe any quarterback, for the most part, could find success in the 49ers offense. Although nobody is saying Purdy isn't talented, there are people who think he's overhyped.

It is not Purdy's fault that he has a great offense around him. However, he has become a quality QB. In the end, even Purdy recently said that his teammate, Christian McCaffrey, should be the MVP.

Multiple different players on this 49ers team could probably make a realistic case to win the award. San Francisco doesn't rely on individual play to find success. Instead, they offer a complete team effort and it has paid major dividends during the 2023 season.

Barring a playoff collapse, the 49ers are going to have a tremendous opportunity to reach the Super Bowl. Staying healthy will obviously be important and continuing to find stability and consistency from their stars will also be a factor.

For now, Brock Purdy is the MVP favorite. There are still three weeks to play, though, so anything can happen.