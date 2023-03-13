The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, per a statement by executive vice president and general manager Ernie DeCosta on Monday.

With moves coming swiftly, fans were holding their breath when it came to the six-time Pro Bowler. Unfortunately, one of Baltimore’s key leaders on defense is now headed to the free agent market. Campbell was acquired via trade in 2020 for a fifth round draft pick. The 36-year-old announced he would be returning earlier this offseason, but the final act of his NFL career might have to continue somewhere else.

This move opens up some cap space, which could be an encouraging sign amid all of the Lamar Jackson uncertainty. Perhaps there is a newfound sense of urgency regarding the quarterback. As impactful as Campbell can still be for the Ravens, scrambling to fill a huge hole under center could potentially set the franchise back years if they do not have a solid contingency plan.

There is a best case scenario in which fans get to see Campbell quickly rejoin the team, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “DL Calais Campbell could return if Baltimore gets some cap relief (i.e. in a QB deal) but Campbell has good football left and wants to keep playing,” he Tweeted.



Campbell was an integral part of the Jacksonville Jaguars team that went to the AFC Championship in 2017-18. Although he is no longer in his prime, he could still get some pressure on the quarterback and force offensive coordinators to adjust their game plan.

Campbell should draw interest from multiple teams on the market.