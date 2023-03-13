A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Amid the saga around Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have made a move on one of their offensive weapons, with the team making an adjustment on the contract of running back Gus Edwards, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Gus Edwards’ reworked contract in Baltimore reduces his pay by about $1M (from $4.38M) but includes incentives to earn that money back and more, per source.”

Gus Edwards was set to hit free agency in 2023 prior to the reworked deal. He signed a one-year deal with the Ravens worth $3.384 million in March 2021 when inked a two-year extension contract worth $9 million in June of the same year, per Spotrac.

With Gus Edwards still in the fold, the Ravens will continue to have the services of one of their most reliable rushers — when healthy. In 2022, Edwards appeared in nine games (four starts) and rushed for 433 yards and three touchdowns on 87 carries, as his appearances were limited by an injury. Back in 2021, he tore his ACL just before the season started, forcing him to miss the entire campaign.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The only other running back on the Ravens roster at the moment with a guaranteed contract in 2023 is JK Dobbins, with both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill still yet to receive offers from the team.

In 52 total games for the Ravens, Gus Edwards has racked up 2,585 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 501 carries.

By reworking Gus Edwards’ deal, the Ravens have also created some space in the cap room they could use for Lamar Jackson, who got franchise-tagged non-exclusive) by Baltimore.