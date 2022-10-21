Mark Andrews’ fantasy football managers will love Ravens star’s latest comments on injury

Baltimore Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews is questionable ahead of Week 7 with a knee injury. However, Andrews provided a crucial update, per Jamison Hensley.

“My body feels good,” Andrews said. “I’m ready to go.”

Mark Andrews returned to practice as well which is another positive sign for his Week 7 status. The Ravens are set to take on the division rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Ravens are hopeful Andrews can return, but they also don’t want to rush him back into action.

Baltimore is 3-3 on the season. Nevertheless, they are tied for first place in the lackluster AFC North. The Ravens have struggled at times but can still make a playoff run this season. The return of Mark Andrews will be a pivotal factor for the outcome of Sunday’s affair.

Lamar Jackson was also listed on the Ravens’ injury report ahead of Week 7. He was limited in practice earlier in the week but was upgraded to full on Thursday. Jackson was never expected to miss time, but there was some concern over his hip injury.

Lamar Jackson has been productive in 2022, but turnovers have been a problem for the QB. Mark Andrews’ presence on the field provides him with a safety net when a play breaks down. Andrews has emerged as one of Jackson’s favorite targets in the Ravens passing attack.

The Ravens are favored against the Browns. But they certainly cannot take anything for granted.

Mark Andrews may be in store for an impressive performance if he is able to play.