Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens is uncertain. Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews is hopeful the two sides can work something out. He got brutally honest on his desire for Jackson to remain in Baltimore, per Sirius XM NFL Radio on Twitter.

“Obviously I hope that we get my guy Lamar Jackson back,” Andrews said. “You know ‘cuz he’s a Raven for life.”

Mark Andrews later discussed the Lamar Jackson-Ravens contract dilemma.

“If there’s one thing I know, I know that he wants to be a Raven. And I know the Ravens organization want him. And so he’s our quarterback. I’m hopeful they’re going to be able to get that deal done and he’s going to be my quarterback.”

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were involved in contract extension talks prior to the 2022 campaign. However, nothing ultimately came to fruition and the 2022 season became a contract year for the Ravens’ QB.

Jackson threw for over 2,200 passing yards in just 12 games, as he was forced to miss time due to injury. He also tallied 17 passing touchdowns compared to 7 interceptions.

It is unclear what the future holds for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. A previous report stated that the Ravens intend on placing the franchise tag on him.

Mark Andrews, and other players for that matter, clearly hope that Lamar Jackson remains with the team. Andrews has emerged as one of the most reliable tight ends in the sport, and Jackson and Andrews have developed chemistry with one another.

We will provide updates on the Jackson-Ravens situation as they are made available.