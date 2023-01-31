Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson could get the franchise tag with the team this offseason, Ian Rapoport speculated on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“Lamar Jackson is going to be tagged,” Rapoport confidently stated. “I don’t firmly know if [it will be exclusive or non-exclusive], but my sense is it will be the exclusive. If they give him the non-exclusive tag, then someone can sign Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet and get him with the price of two first-rounders.”

Jackson is coming off a difficult, injury plagued season with the Ravens, but it looks increasingly likely he will be getting the exclusive franchise tag from the organization.

“If it’s an exclusive tag, it costs Baltimore more, however, if at some point, and I don’t think they will, they ever want to trade him, they set the price,” Rapoport explained. “It will be more than two first round picks. If he gets the exclusive tag, it basically raises the price in the event of a trade, which I don’t think is going to happen.”

It would be surprising if the Ravens traded their franchise quarterback, firmly entrenched as a top-five signal-caller in the NFL, but if they did he would certainly command more than two first round picks.

The 26-year-old missed the final five games of the regular season as well as Baltimore’s 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild card round with a knee injury. It was the second straight year he missed significant time after being limited to just 12 games in 2021.

Lamar Jackson went 8-4 as the Ravens’ starting QB this season, passing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 764 yards and three scores on the ground. He threw just three interceptions.

He reportedly turned down a six-year deal from the Ravens that would have paid him $133 million guaranteed, and it’ll be interesting to see if Jackson does indeed get the franchise tag in 2023.