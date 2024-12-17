After a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, the Baltimore Ravens came out of their bye to face a reeling New York Giants team and, as expected, Baltimore got an easy win. During the 35-14 stomping, the Ravens made some franchise history as Mark Andrews became the team’s all-time touchdown leader.

Andrews hauled in a 13-yard pass from Lamar Jackson in the first quarter to give the team an early 7-0 lead. The reception also gave Andrews 48 career touchdowns, which broke Jamal Lewis’ long-standing record of 47.

While Andrews wasn’t necessarily thinking about the record when he made the catch, he acknowledged the accomplishment after the game. “Well, it's a blessing… There are so many people that have helped throughout the way, and the guys that have contributed and that I've played with, I'm thankful for, and this organization. I'm just extremely thankful and blessed and just using it as fuel for the fire. I want to continue to get better, continue to grow throughout this year and get to where we need to go,” Andrews said, per a press conference transcript provided by the Ravens Media Center.

While the seventh-year veteran hasn’t been able to duplicate the remarkable success of his first-team All-Pro season in 2021 when he had 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, Andrews is still a key component of the Ravens’ potent offense – particularly in the red zone.

Mark Andrews stands alone as the Ravens' all-time touchdown leader

In 14 games this season, he has 45 catches for 514 yards and eight scores. He has the second-most receptions on the team, the third-most receiving yards and, fittingly, the most touchdowns. And, after seven seasons together, the tight end has earned his quarterback’s trust as well as his admiration. Jackson called Andrews “one of the GOATS” after the record-breaking score.

Head coach John Harbaugh appreciates the unique connection. “Those guys have a feel for one another. They make route adjustments that are not always in the playbook. They make the kind of adjustment that you make because you've been playing together for so long. All these reps, and they continue to do it, and a lot of those touchdown passes are those two guys just having that chemistry,” Harbaugh said, per a press conference transcript.

With the win over the Giants the Ravens improved to 9-5. While the team hasn’t officially locked up a playoff spot just yet, they currently have the first Wild Card berth. And Baltimore is just one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. However, the Ravens have a challenging schedule ahead, playing three games in just 11 days.

After playing New York on Sunday, Baltimore hosts the Steelers Saturday before taking on the Texans in Houston on Christmas Day. The Ravens close out the regular season with a home game against the Cleveland Browns.