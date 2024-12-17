When Lamar Jackson connected with Mark Andrews for a touchdown in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 15 win over the New York Giants, it officially secured the record for the most touchdown catches in franchise history.

Now granted, the Ravens are a relatively new franchise, and Andrews has been a member of the team for over a quarter of Baltimore's history, but to pick up 48 touchdowns over just 101 professional games highlights just how impactful the Oklahoma product has been at the NFL level.

Is Andrews putting together an all-time great Ravens career? Yes, but his quarterback decided to take things one step further after Week 15, declaring that his fellow 2018 draftee is a certified contender for football's “GOAT” period, regardless of position played.

“Like I said, I have a guy with me. [Mark Andrews] is a guy, right there, one of the GOATs to just play football ever, I believe,” Jackson told reporters. “Just entering the league together, and from then to now, it's like each and every year, we're just trying to get better and perfect our craft from years previous, and I believe we're doing that. He got injured last year, came back, [and] people were talking about this and that. ‘We need to trade Mark, this and that.' I didn't forget that, and I know he didn't forget that, and he's just showing it each and every game.”

Initially drafted in the third round 54 picks after Jackson in 2018, the duo have formed an incredible bond in Baltimore that has made both men incredibly successful. And the best part? Andrews was incredibly happy for Jackson to help him accomplish the feat, too, as he really couldn't do it without his MVP-winning QB.

Mark Andrews is proud to work alongside Lamar Jackson in Baltimore

Asked after the game if he knew his connection with Jackson was going to result in a new Ravens record, Andews responded no, noting that those external accolades weren't on his mind at the time.

“Well, it didn't … Honestly, the record, that wasn't in my mind. I honestly didn't think about it, but what I did think about was how incredible of a ball it was. [Lamar Jackson] kind of led me into that touchdown,” Andrews told reporters. “I turned my head around and just see the ball right over the defender, and I'm like, ‘OK, oh, I'll score this ball.' And that's how good he is, and that's what he's done throughout the years, and he makes my job a lot easier.”

Turning his attention to his connection with Jackson overall, Andrews notes that the duo is so in sync that they don't even need to talk to be on the same page.

“It's hard to; it's hard to quantify that,” Andrews noted. “It's kind of an unspoken thing, but I think that Lamar [Jackson] and I just have a good gel, have always been able to see the game very similar, and [we] just play football. I think we're working off that this year and continuing to grow.”

With three more games to play in 2024, plus one more year left on his current contract, it's safe to say Andrews will be able to add a few more touchdowns to his record before calling it a career. Barring injury, it's easy to assume Jackson will be the one throwing the ball his way.