On Sunday, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews further cemented himself in the franchise's record books. During the first quarter of the Ravens' game against the New York Giants, quarterback Lamar Jackson found Andrews up the seam with a 13-yard strike for a touchdown to give the Baltimore a 7-0 lead.

The score was the 48th touchdown of Andrews' career, breaking the old Ravens record held by legendary running back Jamal Lewis, who has 47 according to Jamison Henley of ESPN.

Andrews has been a pillar of this era of Ravens football, and he is finally finding his footing this season after coming off of a serious leg injury that ended his 2023-24 season. Now, he is back to being a reliable target for Jackson over the middle of the field and one of the elite red zone threats in the NFL, which this record exemplifies.

