Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman add to Ravens’ worrying list of injuries before Thursday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens head into Thursday Night Football looking for a win against Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it appears there is a possibility that Lamar Jackson could be without a couple of key offensive figures once game-time rolls around.

Per Jamison Henley of ESPN, wideout Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews both didn’t practice on Tuesday as they attend to injuries.

“Not practicing: WR Rashod Bateman (not on injury report Monday), TE Mark Andrews (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), ILB Josh Bynes (quad) and DE Calais Campbell. Returned to practice: CBs Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.”

A few notable absences there with just two days until their contest. As noted, Bateman wasn’t on the injury report Monday but now he is. It’s unknown what type of ailment the WR is dealing with, but he’s been rather productive so far, collecting 15 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

As for Andrews, he could be the key absence if he misses out. The TE is leading the receiving corps with 39 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns. Andrews was non-existent in Sunday’s win over the Browns though, failing to reel in a single reception.

On the defensive side of the ball, the returns of cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are huge against a Bucs team with numerous weapons downfield.

The Ravens currently sit at 4-3 which is good for first place in the AFC North. Stay tuned for more updates on Bateman and Andrews as TNF draws closer.