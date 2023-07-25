The Baltimore Ravens have a very exciting season ahead of them after a flurry of offseason moves. Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews believes that as training camp begins, this season will be all about ‘unfinished business,' reports The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

“We do have unfinished business and it’s time to roll.”

Mark Andrews believes that the Ravens are destined to go farther than they have been in years passed, and this year's roster is ready for the challenge.

“I’m excited to start training camp, get things going. I see the hunger with this group. … you look at the roster and you see talent on both sides of the ball.”

Over the passed few seasons, Mark Andrews has been one of the best tight ends in football for the Ravens. However, it is clear that he is gushing over the roster and that he could see other players across the squad making a name for themselves on both sides of the ball.

The Ravens are projected to be one of the better teams in the AFC, and Andrews should be excited to be on a revamped offense with a lot of expectations this year. Baltimore brought in Odell Beckham Jr and drafted Zay Flowers to add to their passing attack; Lamar Jackson has made it clear that under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the passing game will be a new emphasis for the Ravens.

It will remain to be seen what the ‘unfinished business' is for the Ravens until the season gets going. Baltimore faithful will hope that means a trip to the Super Bowl next February.