The Baltimore Ravens have a big Week 9 contest on their hands, as they will face off against the 5-3 Denver Broncos in a contest that could end up having some major playoff repercussions down the line. With that in mind, having as many of their top players on the field for this one is going to be important, which has led to all eyes being on star cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey has been dealing with a knee injury as of late, and his status for this matchup has been murky throughout the week. However, with gameday upon us, Humphrey is expected to be able to take the field for Baltimore, but he may be on a limited snap count, which could impact that team's rotation in the secondary throughout the day.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey, who missed last week with a knee injury, is expected to play today, source said. He will likely be on a pitch count, but he should be going.”

Ravens hoping Marlon Humphrey can make impact on defense against Broncos

Humphrey was forced to miss Baltimore's Week 8 loss against the Cleveland Browns, but when he's been on the field this season, he's generally been very solid. Through seven games played, the veteran cornerback has racked up four interceptions and eight passes defended, although opposing quarterbacks are completing 65.1 percent of their passes where he's the closest guy in coverage.

With his snaps expected to be limited, Nate Wiggins and Brandon Stephens will be leaned on more throughout this game, with Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet being called on to fill in for Humphrey when he needs to come off the field. In the biggest plays of the afternoon, though, Humphrey should be out there for Baltimore, and that could provide them with the boost they need to come out on top against Denver.