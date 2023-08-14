The Baltimore Ravens played in their first preseason game and did not escape without suffering an onslaught of injuries. During practice on Monday, head coach John Harbaugh went through a flurry of updates regarding injuries to players like Rock Ya-Sin, Tyler Huntley, James Proche, and Tyus Bowser, reports The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

“[John] Harbaugh said that [James] Proche has a back/hip contusion. Won't miss too much time.”

“[John] Harbaugh confirmed Tyler Huntley tweaked his hamstring. Said you have to be careful with hamstrings. Also said Tyus Bowser still has time to be ready for regular season opener. Described it as an ‘agitated knee' but said Bowser's knee is responding well.”

“[John] Harbaugh also said that [Rock] Ya-Sin is not as close as [Jalyn] Armour-Davis and [Arthur] Maulet but he’s not too far off.”

Obviously injuries are a part of the game, but it is not ideal how many the Ravens are currently dealing with. With that being said, teams across the NFL are having to deal with their own sets of injuries, so truthfully the Ravens are no different.

Besides the injuries, the Ravens got some good news out of practice on Monday with the return of JK Dobbins. He was activated off of the PUP list and Harbaugh emphasized that he was 100% in his first activity during training camp.

Stay tuned into Ravens training camp in regards to any more injuries. The hope is that most of these issues get resolved soon and the Ravens will be at full strength come the start of the regular season.