Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey expressed gratitude to the team's fans after their crushing loss.

On Sunday afternoon, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens saw their season come to a crushing end with a 17-10 home loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game from Baltimore. Jackson did not have one of the better games of his likely MVP season, throwing a crucial late interception into triple coverage that essentially iced the game for Kansas City and ended the Ravens' campaign.

After the game, star Ravens quarterback Marlon Humphrey took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to express his gratitude toward Ravens nation for their support during the season.

Tough way to go out…Thank you to the #RavensFlock for the year! — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 29, 2024

For their part, Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore defense played relatively well against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' vaunted offensive attack, which has rounded into form throughout this postseason. That shouldn't necessarily be surprising, as the Ravens boasted one of the, if not the most feared defense in the entire NFL throughout the year.

Instead, it was the Ravens' usually explosive offense that was held in check throughout the afternoon on Sunday against Kansas City. Several turnovers near the goal line, including the aforementioned interception as well as a fumble from Zay Flowers, certainly did not help Baltimore's cause, nor did several penalties throughout the afternoon that both stalled offensive drives and extended drives for the Chiefs.

Now, Baltimore will only be able to sit and watch as Kansas City advances to take on either the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl.