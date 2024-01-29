Lamar Jackson took accountability for the performance

The Baltimore Ravens disappointingly had their season come to an end with a 17-10 loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, and quarterback Lamar Jackson took accountability for the disappointing performance of the offense in the game.

“We've got the disposition that we were one game away from the Super Bowl that we all have been talking about all season, and we fell short,” Lamar Jackson said, via France24.

Jackson completed 20 of 37 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown in the game against the Chiefs. Some turnovers in the red zone in the second half loomed large, one was a fumble by Zay Flowers, and one was an interception by Jackson.

“We didn't put nothing on the board. We scored once,” Jackson said, via France24. “That's not like us, you know. We drove the ball down the field, that's cool, but we got to put points on the board. … I feel like my team are just angry, you know, not frustrated. We are just angry because we know how hard we worked to get here.”

This game will not do much for those who questioned whether or not Jackson could perform in the playoffs. To this point in his career, Jackson has not found playoff success with the Ravens. That does not mean he can not find some in the future, but this adds to the list of disappointing performances.

It will be interesting to see how the Ravens try to bounce back next season and overtake the Chiefs in the AFC.