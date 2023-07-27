Baltimore Ravens fans are pumped up as an exciting training camp has begun for an even more exciting season ahead. One of the main reasons for the enthusiasm is the presence of new wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who is reciprocating the fans joy by showing off his dance moves at training camp, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Odell Beckham Jr. having a blast at the Ravens Training Camp 🔥 (via @jamisonhensley)pic.twitter.com/q6IBNrOAV8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 27, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr can be seeing letting some moves loose as the Ravens get loose as a squad before training camp practice. It looks like a beautiful day for football in Baltimore, so it is only right that Beckham Jr rejoices through a dance.

Besides OBJ, Ravens fans are just excited in general about the offense this year. OBJ alongside Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman give Lamar Jackson a very formidable pass-catching group that should see a lot more balls under Todd Monken. This is practically a guarantee after Jackson hyped up Monken's offense earlier this offseason.

Despite the carefree mentality OBJ is showing in this clip, there is no doubt that everyone around the Ravens is taking every day very seriously around the facilities. Baltimore has Super Bowl expectations this year and they would be failing to take advantage of their current opportunity if they didn't practice like they want to play.

Overall, the Ravens offense still figures to run the ball quite a bit as long as they have Lamar Jackson in the backfield. Nevertheless, Odell Beckham Jr is hoping to be a part of a much more potent Ravens passing attack this season.