Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers of all time, and most people expect the Baltimore Ravens star to be automatic when he lines up to kick. That’s what made his early doink against the New York Giants so shocking, even from 56 yards out.

Tucker had previously made 10 straight kicks from 50 or more yards, according to ESPN’s Stats & Info. It wasn’t the Ravens kicker’s most impressive streak, which is the fact that he has made 61 straight kicks in the fourth quarter or overtime, but it was impressive nonetheless. Any Tucker miss at this point is a surprise.

This miss comes after Tucker was the hero in Baltimore’s Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson drove the Ravens down the field in the final minutes, leading to Tucker’s heroics.

Tucker entered Week 6 9-of-9 on field goals and 15-of-16 on extra points, so his record wasn’t totally unblemished. He was 35-of-37 on field goals and 32-of-32 on extra points last season. For his career, Tucker was over 91% on field goals with just five extra point misses entering play Sunday.

While Justin Tucker missed this long kick early against the Giants, there’s no reason to expect him to go into a deep slump. If the Ravens need him to be the hero again later in the game, they’ll have full confidence in him to do so. Sure enough, he has already made an extra point and a field goal after this miss.

Baltimore is looking to move to 4-2 on the season against a surprising New York team that sits at 4-1.