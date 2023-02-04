The Baltimore Ravens have a big Lamar Jackson problem on their hands. After failing to reach an extension with him last year, the team is now facing the very real possibility of losing their star quarterback. With the offseason almost starting, Baltimore now has to consider what constitutes a fair offer in their eyes. One of Lamar Jackson’s teammates, Roquan Smith, shared his thoughts on the star’s contract extension.

“I haven’t really chatted with him (Lamar Jackson) about anything,” Ravens’ Roquan Smith said. “Cause all our situations are unique in their own way. It would be wrong of me to try to go in and say this or that, because his situation is clearly different than mine… He’s a grown man at the end of the day, and he’s gonna do what he feels is best for him and I support him just from one man to another.”

Smith is one of the newest members of the Ravens, having been traded to the team at the deadline. It’s also worth noting that the Ravens signed the ex-Chicago Bears star to a lucrative extension just a week after he was traded. It’s worth wondering if Smith’s contract could play a part in Lamar Jackson’s contract talks. Of course, Roquan Smith wants Jackson to return, saying, “Who wouldn’t want him back?”

There are plenty of ways that Baltimore can keep Jackson on the team. The easiest (and most palatable for the star QB) way is to give him the contract that he wants. The Ravens might also elect to hand him a franchise tag to delay talks for one more year. However… there’s always the possibility that Jackson would ignore this. This might be the most impactful offseason for Baltimore in quite some time.