The Baltimore Ravens' longtime kicker, Justin Tucker, is widely regarded as one of the best of all time. That has not been the case in 2024, as the 34-year-old's struggles were magnified early in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Regardless of his career greatness, fans have let the kicker hear it midway through his 13th season.

Tucker's first field goal attempt left fans bewildered after he pulled his first attempt of the game wide left. Reactions only worsened after he missed his second attempt the same way, leaving many at a loss for words. His second miss of the first quarter came from 50 yards. His poor first quarter gives him six misses in 2024, already one more than he had in all of 2023.

“The Ravens can't feel great about Justin Tucker,” an NFL writer wrote after Tucker's first miss. “Tucker is now 15/20 this season including 6-of-11 on field goal attempts of 40+ yards.”

Some fans continue to connect Tucker's struggles to a viral clip from the 2023-2024 playoffs when he got into a pre-game altercation with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs stars took offense to Tucker warming up in their area, leading to Kelce throwing the kicker's gear.

“Justin Tucker being broken by Travis Kelce throwing his stupid kicking tee is one of my favorite NFL stories ever,” one fan tweeted.

Justin Tucker's 2024 struggles

Following Tucker's second miss against the Steelers in Week 11, he fell to just 15-for-21 on his field goal attempts in 2024. Tucker's two misses dropped him to a mere 71 percent accuracy from the field on the year.

With the misses, Tucker's accuracy gives him the second-lowest mark among active kickers in the league. He is only hitting at a higher rate than Younghoe Koo of the Atlanta Falcons. Koo's viral Week 10 struggles have him connecting on just 70.6 percent of his kicks on the year.

Two other kickers with over 10 attempts on the year — Brayden Narveson and Greg Zuerlein — have worse success rates. However, Narveson's struggles led to him getting cut by the Green Bay Packers while Zuerlein is currently inactive on injured reserve.