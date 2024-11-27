We’re finally beginning to see the Saquon Barkley we’ve always envisioned—the one who was highly touted coming out of high school and then again out of Penn State. Since joining the NFL, though, it seemed like hurdle after hurdle kept him from reaching his true potential. Whether it was a torn ACL in his third season or the dysfunction of the New York Giants team that drafted him, Barkley never quite hit the heights expected of him. Until now.

In his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, everything is falling into place. It’s not that Barkley lacked talent in New York; the problem was the Giants themselves. That truth must feel pretty satisfying for Barkley, especially now that he’s flourishing with a division rival. But it has to sting for the Giants, who are watching their former star emerge as a frontrunner for the NFL’s MVP award.

Sunday night’s performance against the Los Angeles Rams on the road all but cemented Barkley’s place in the MVP conversation. The exclamation point? A highlight-reel backwards hurdle from a few weeks ago that continues to turn heads. As always, the race will be crowded, but there’s a strong case to be made for Barkley to take home the award.

It’s time for a running back to win the award again

For the past nine years, the NFL MVP has been monopolized by the quarterback. That trend isn’t surprising, given the position’s importance. Last year, the award went to Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, marking the second MVP win of his career.

Jackson is once again in contention this season, leading a Ravens team that’s on a mission. Even though Baltimore sits second in the AFC North, Jackson’s electrifying play keeps him firmly in the race.

Another strong contender is Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who is having an exceptional season. Goff has the Lions positioned to win the NFC North for the second straight year, with a deep playoff run looking increasingly likely.

While both Jackson and Goff are vital to their teams, Barkley has been equally indispensable for the Eagles. His all-around play this season has been undeniable. Additionally, MVP voters often favor fresh faces over multiple-time winners, which makes Barkley an ideal candidate.

Saquon Barkley’s stats are MVP-worthy

While MVP voting isn’t solely about statistics, they’re an essential piece of the puzzle, and Barkley’s numbers speak for themselves. He currently leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,392) and yards per game (126.5). He ranks second in big plays (14), is tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns (10), and boasts an eye-popping 6.2 yards per carry.

Barkley has also racked up 776 yards after contact and forced 38 missed tackles (per Pro Football Focus), all while committing just one fumble. His explosiveness is on full display, with multiple runs of over 50 yards, including sprints of 55, 59, 65, 70, and 72 yards.

Against the Rams, in his best performance of the season thus far, Barkley carried the ball 26 times for a career-high 255 yards and two touchdowns, marking his seventh 100-yard game of the season and fifth with over 140 yards. His dominance on the ground continues to elevate the Eagles’ offense, who rank first in rushing and third in total offense.

Saquon Barkley has the best story of the season

Again, the MVP award isn’t just about stats; it’s about the narrative—the “it” factor that sets a player apart. Barkley’s journey from New York to Philadelphia is the NFL’s best story this year.

Barkley’s transformation with the Eagles is proof of how much an organization’s structure and culture can affect a player. He’s never looked more energized, confident, or in sync than he does now in Philadelphia. The stark contrast between his time with the Giants and his current success is glaring.

For the Giants to trade a generational talent like Barkley within their own division speaks volumes about the dysfunction of his former team. Some have even compared this trade to the infamous Boston Red Sox deal that sent Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1920. If Barkley caps off this storybook season with an MVP trophy, it will feel like the ultimate full-circle moment.