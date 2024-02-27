The Baltimore Ravens are putting a plan in place if they can't reach a contract extension with one of their stars. The team will use a franchise tag on defensive tackle Justin Madubuike if they can't get an agreement finalized before Tuesday's deadline, per 33rd Team.
The move means that the defensive stud won't be leaving the Ravens this offseason. The announcement was made by the team's general manager Eric DeCosta at the NFL scouting combine.
“We're trying to get a deal done. We've had discussions with Justin,” DeCosta said, per a team statement. “He's a guy that has obviously put himself in a fortuitous position this year by the way that he played. He had a great season for us. He's a valued player on the team and hopefully we can get a long-term deal done.”
Madubuike has proven to be a very productive defensive player for the Ravens. He led the defensive line in sacks during the 2023 season, with 13 sacks. The defensive tackle also had two forced fumbles, to go with 38 solo tackles on the campaign. The Ravens had a great season in 2023, making it to the AFC Championship game before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Madubuike has seen his production increase each year he has been with the team. In his career, the defensive tackle has 21.5 sacks for Baltimore. He has 153 career tackles, including 98 solo stops for the Ravens.
The defensive lineman was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played his college football at Texas A&M.