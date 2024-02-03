Justin Madubuike might not be back in Baltimore next season.

The Baltimore Ravens lost in the AFC Championship game last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, and their season is now over. It was a disappointing way for the season to end as the Ravens were the favorite, but it was still a good year for Baltimore. Now, the team is starting to shift their focus to next season, and one question mark surrounding the team is the future of defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.

Justin Madubuike had a huge season for the Ravens this year, and it led him to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. It was a special year for him, but with free agency looming, he doesn't know if he will be in Baltimore next year.

“In terms of Baltimore, man, that's home,” Madubuike said, according to an article from NFL.com. “But, you know, business is business, and that side is going to take care of itself.”

It was a monster season this year for Madubuike as he racked up 13 sacks. He was a big reason for the success that the Ravens had on defense, and it led to his Pro Bowl selection. He is feeling good about this year, and he thinks that more like this are coming.

“Put up some great numbers, made my first Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and just very, very thankful,” He said. “I'm excited for the future, I feel like this [Pro Bowl] isn't the last one I'm going to be in.”

Obviously, the loss in the AFC title game was a painful one for the Ravens, but Madubuike recognizes that this was still a good year despite not winning the Super Bowl. He is proud of the season that Baltimore had.

“We had a helluva year,” Madubuike said. “We were actually a special group. This was a special group. We had a lot of guys that not only loved playing with each other in terms of just football, but we loved just being around each other. Hopefully, we can keep as much guys as we can, but it's a business, people gotta go where they gotta go. It was a special team. We should've went all the way. We came up short, it stings.”

Madubuike is right, business is business. There is certainly a chance that he comes back to play for the Ravens next season, but he could also go somewhere else if it makes more sense for him. With the season he had and the way that the future looks for him, Ravens fans are hoping that he will stay in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.