Former Tennessee Titans OL Taylor Lewan appeared on ESPN's First Take and expressed appreciation and admiration for Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson's ‘delusional' ability to power through tough losses after refusing to acknowledge his team's struggles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I love the delusion. Not my kryptonite, that was a touchdown,” Lewan said. “To be successful in the NFL, you have to be talented, smart, and have this undeniable ability to have this chip on your shoulder. And under all circumstances, be able to live in a truly delusional world, and I say that as a compliment. Literally every time I would watch film: ‘Hey, you’re going against Chandler Jones this week.' ‘Garbage!' ‘You’re going against JJ Watt this week.' ‘Garbage!' ‘TJ Watt.' ‘Garbage!' ‘Aaron Donald.' ‘Garbage!' And it’s like you just gotta tell yourself these things, and hopefully, you just speak them into existence, and that’s what my man Lamar Jackson is doing.”

Taylor Lewan makes a great point, even somewhat in jest. All pro athletes have to keep moving forward. Part of that is confidence, even if it borders on delusion.

During a post-game interview, Jackson wanted to clarify about the Chiefs, “It ain’t my kryptonite. It’s not my kryptonite. It’s not my kryptonite,” Jackson said.

Those comments occurred earlier in the offseason when he claimed the Chiefs were his kryptonite.

“The whole game gives me encouragement, because I believe our guys were fighting. Unfortunately, there were penalties almost every time we had an explosive,” Jackson said.

Lamar Jackson isn't delusional about Ravens-Chiefs, he was just right the first time

When the Ravens can play with a lead or not press the passing game, Lamar Jackson can flourish. During the natural course of a drive, his style of play naturally allows for explosive plays and improvisation. But when playing from behind and unable to lean on the run game, the cracks in Jackson's game show.

When forced to work within the pocket, use timing, progress through his reads, maintain good footwork, and deliver timely and accurate passes, that's not Jackson's game. It also doesn't help that the Ravens use a patchwork of wide receiver depth. One colossal mistake occurred when Nelson Agholor missed his assignment on a critical fourth-and-three in the second quarter.

The Ravens were also called for multiple illegal formation penalties. In total, 13 penalties were called in the game, seven on the Ravens. Despite Baltimore outgaining Kansas City 452-353 and converting third downs at a better rate (7-14, 50% vs. 4-9, 44%), it wasn't enough for the Ravens to win.

Ultimately, football is a game of inches. And when Isaiah Likely came down with a near-touchdown reception in the closing seconds of the game, only to land out of bounds, that sums up the Ravens' performances against the Chiefs. Jackson is now 1-4 against Kansas City, averaging 204.6 passing yards, one TD and 0.4 INTs per game.

The Ravens' next chance is in Week 2, when they play at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 p.m. EST.