Lamar Jackson accounted for 395 total yards in the Baltimore Ravens' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he needed ten more to get to walk away with a win. Jackson made magic happen with his legs throughout the game, only to burn the Chiefs' defense with a massive 38-yard completion to Rashod Bateman in the final minute of the fourth quarter. The play set the Ravens up with a dream scenario: as many as three shots at the end zone, with only a touchdown needed to tie or win the game. Unfortunately, that did not happen in Baltimore's first loss of the year. During the chaos, Jackson missed a wide-open Zay Flowers that would have let the Ravens tie or take the lead. However, during all the chaos, fans didn't see something Jackson did, making Flowers not seem wide open.

At first, it seemed that Flowers got himself wide open in the middle of the end zone. But Jackson badly missed him, throwing behind the second-year receiver and failing to score a touchdown that would have given Baltimore a chance to win. According to Jackson, Flowers wasn't the intended receiver on that play. Instead, it was supposed to be to Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman. However, with Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones closing the pocket, Jackson had to rush the throw, resulting in his pass sailing over Flowers.

Will the Ravens bounce back from their Week 1 loss to the Chiefs?

Jackson's raw numbers in Baltimore's loss were impressive. But his performance was immediately overshadowed by two colossal missed opportunities to knock off the defending champions. But what's in the past is in the past. Looking ahead, Jackson will aim to lead the Ravens to a win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. That tilt with Vegas will be before a gauntlet of matchups with the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Ravens face a challenging set of games after a tough loss, they should be fine. As long as Jackson is upright and healthy, Baltimore is a Super Bowl threat. They'll grind through the regular season and want to knock off Kansas City whenever possible. But the next time the Ravens face the Chiefs, it won't be until the playoffs. Hopefully, Jackson can lead Baltimore over the hump and get past Kansas City. The Chiefs want to become the first three-peat team in the Super Bowl era.