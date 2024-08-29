Lamar Jackson followed up an MVP regular season with yet another letdown in the playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens superstar is on the precipice of getting over the hump. For as much as his team needs to pick up the slack around him, he also knows he has room to grow as the team pursues another deep playoff run.

After an MVP season, Jackson doesn’t need to make any major tweaks in his game. But he is taking a change in how he leads his team. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said that he has noticed Jackson being a more urgent leader this offseason, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“What I've noticed about Lamar really is more of an intangible thing,” DeCosta said, via ESPN. “His urgency as a leader, his urgency with the other players. He's just really in tune with the other players every single day in practice. He's so engaged with the coaches, he's engaged with his teammates. Heck, he's engaged with me…He just really wants to win badly, and I think I'm seeing that as a player.”

Lamar Jackson, Ravens eager to make run to Super Bowl

Jackson is coming off a career-high in passing yards and completion percentage while posting over seven adjusted net yards per pass attempt for the second time in his career. He won MVP the only other instance he did it. Although he is one of the best talents in the NFL, every discussion around him circles back to his playoff failures. For a player as good and unique as him, it’s a very unfortunate narrative.

The Ravens surrounding Jackson with an uninspiring core of wide receivers will have to change if the team hopes to make the most of Jackson's talents, though. Baltimore has the most important position in football nailed down. The front office should be able to build a team capable of getting to the Super Bowl, or at least one that can lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in admirable fashions.