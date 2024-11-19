After much anticipation from fans in Baltimore about his trade deadline acquisition, fans in the Charm City got a chance to see the Ravens' newest cornerback, Tre'Davious White, firsthand, taking snaps for his new team in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So far, the results have been encouraging, as, despite beginning the game as a dime package linebacker, White ended up playing more and more snaps as the game went on, finishing the contest with a total of 24, which ranked fourth among cornerbacks on the team.

Did White surpass expectations? Was his ability to make plays on the ball enough enough to earn a longer look from Zach Orr? Or was the plan all along to ramp up his production as the game went on?

Discussing his first game as a Raven with reporters afterward, White explained what the game plan was heading into Week 11 and how he felt he performed.

“I was sprinkled in here and there just because how complex the defense is and [the Steelers'] offense … They get up to the ball really fast, so it would be tough on the defense to try to relay messages to me when we're trying to get lined up too,” White told reporters. “As far as me getting on that field, the plays that I did get in were for me called so I didn't have to do too much thinking. [I'll] go back to the drawing board. I've got an extra day this week [with us playing] on Monday night, so a lot of film is going to be studied this week to try to learn as much of the playbook as I can.” While White was being modest about where he falls in the Ravens' plans moving forward, as they clearly traded for him for a reason, his play in Week 11 certainly justified a bigger look, too, as he has as many passes defensed in his Ravens debut as he did in Los Angeles over four games. Fortunately, White was willing to talk about his pass production in Week 11, too, and explained how confidence comes into his game.

Tre'Davious White never lost his confidence after LA tenure

Discussing his on-ball production in Week 11 and how it felt to make some serious plays in his first game of serious action since September, White noted that he's always been confident in his game, as even during his tenure in LA, which was widely considered a failure, he still put good production on film.

“I'm always a confident player. I always [have] been confident in my abilities. Early in the year, I had guys covered like blankets, and the quarterbacks don't throw the ball, so it's just … I think that a lot of people write things, but you've got to watch the whole tape,” White told reporters. “My confidence never wavered, because I know what type of player that I am and the type of work that I put into my craft, and I love this game so much, and I love to compete. So it's just a point of getting to a situation where I can let my light shine.”

Where some cornerbacks may lose their mojo if they were released from a team that they became an All-Pro on, signed with a new team, got benched, and then traded for a seventh-round cornerback pick swap, White has kept a good head on his shoulders and is now reaping the benefit of his hard work. While only time will tell what role White ends up playing for the Ravens down the stretch, it's clear he's much healthier than he was in LA and his on-field results have been better as a result.