By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Lamar Jackson has been officially ruled out of Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, but backup Tyler Huntley is good to go and will start for the Ravens on Saturday.

Huntley has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol all week after suffering a head injury in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Thursday that Huntley has been removed from the protocol, giving him the green light to start on the weekend. Huntley practiced fully on Wednesday and will draw the starting assignment with Jackson ruled out.

The Ravens were forced to turn to third stringer Anthony Brown Jr. to finish Week 14’s tilt; he threw for just 16 yards and finished with minus-five rushing yards in the final two quarters.

The Ravens’ were able to hold on for a tight 16-14 victory nonetheless, improving to 9-4 in the process. They’ll hope Huntley can build on his Week 13 performance, when he threw for 187 yards to go along with 41 rushing yards and a score in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos.

Ravens’ offensive coordinator Greg Roman told ESPN.com that “all systems will be go” for the quarterback on Saturday.

Lamar Jackson remains out of action and will miss his second straight game with a left knee sprain after failing to practice all week. Seeing that he hasn’t taken the field in any capacity over the Ravens’ last six practices, there’s no guarantee he’ll suit up for Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Even without Jackson, the Ravens are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for top stop in the division, and should be a lock to make the playoffs in the AFC North.